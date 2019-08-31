Feder: Joe Walsh parts company with Salem Media
Updated 8/31/2019 8:14 AM
Presidential candidate Joe Walsh severed all ties with Salem Media Group Friday, officially ending his controversial six-year run as a talk radio host for the conservative Christian broadcaster, according to Robert Feder.
Six days after announcing his challenge to President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination, the former suburban congressman agreed to terminate the local and national shows he hosted for Salem Media, effective immediately.
