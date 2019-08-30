Teen driver seriously hurt in Carol Stream crash; 7 cops treated for smoke inhalation

A 17-year-old boy driving a van suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed into a tree and the vehicle caught fire Friday night in Carol Stream, according to the Carol Stream Fire District and an ABC 7 report.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. near Mohican Road and Pocahontas Trail. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pinned in the driver's seat as the car was engulfed in flames. Officers made several failed attempts to get him out of the car, and neighbors came out with hoses to help put out the fire, police said, according to ABC.

Carol Stream firefighters put out the fire and said they worked for 32 minutes to pull the teen out of the car. They took him to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with burns, police and the fire district said.

Seven police officers and one civilian were taken to Central DuPage, as well as Amita Health Glen Oaks Hospital in Glendale Heights, to be treated for smoke inhalation, police and the fire district said.

Witnesses told police the van was speeding before it hit the tree, ABC 7 reports. The cause of the crash is under investigation. A toxicology report is pending.