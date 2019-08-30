Sex assault, child porn charges against former Schaumburg man in prison for child neglect

A former Schaumburg man serving an 8-year prison sentence in Indiana for child neglect has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls under 13 in Elgin and photographing the assaults.

Randall L. Porter-Rabey, 35, formerly of the 1100 block of Beach Comber Drive, was charged this week with 10 counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, 12 counts of child pornography possession of a child under 13, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Kane County court records.

Porter-Rabey is accused of sexually assaulting two girls under 13 between Nov. 6, 2015, and July 12, 2017, and photographing the victims during the sex acts, according to charging documents.

Elgin Police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said police began their investigation into Porter-Rabey in April 2019.

According to a redacted Elgin police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request, Schaumburg police called Elgin authorities April 30, 2019 as they investigated a child pornography case against Porter-Rabey and said he may have committed other crimes while living in Elgin with his wife.

According to Kane County court records, Porter-Rabey's wife filed for divorce against him in August 2018. She filled out an application to sue as an indigent person, records show, and did not cite any grounds for divorce against Porter-Rabey, whom she married Feb. 14, 2017.

The case was dismissed Sept. 19, 2017 after there was no proof Porter-Raber had been served with divorce papers and the woman "walked out of court" while Judge Rene Cruz was addressing her, records show.

Schaumburg police could not immediately be reached for comment.

If convicted of all the sexual assault counts, Porter-Rabey faces a sentence ranging from 60 to 300 years in prison. Each child pornography charge carries a six- to 30-year prison term and sexual abuse has a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

His first court appearance in Kane County has not been set.

According to Indiana state court records, Porter-Rabey is held at the Westville Correctional Facility and his earliest release date is July 23, 2021.

Then living in Indianapolis, he was arrested and charged in April 2014 with two counts of child molestation and one count of neglect of a dependent. After he posted bond, he was charged in August 2014 with three counts of child molestation/intercourse or deviate sex with a victim under 14, and one count of child molestation, records show.

The cases were consolidated, and he pleaded guilty in October 2016 to one count of neglect of a dependent causing injury in exchange for Marion County prosecutors dismissing the other charges.

In December 2016, Porter-Rabey was sentenced to six years of sex offender probation, banned from unsupervised contact with minors, and allowed to use the internet only for work, records show.

Under the probation conditions, he was allowed to see his biological child, didn't have to register as a sex offender and was to reside at his grandparents' house in Illinois, records show.

However, Porter-Rabey's probation was eventually revoked and he was resentenced in Jan. 23, 2018 to eight years in Indiana prison, of which he is required to serve about half the term. In the sentencing, he admitted to the charge of child molestation/intercourse or deviate sex with a victim under 14.

It was unclear whether the probation violation was related to the charges recently filed in Kane County. A message seeking comment from the Marion County Prosecutor's office was not immediately returned.