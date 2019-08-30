Palatine police quickly clear man as possible armed suspect in reported road rage

Palatine police say a man was quickly cleared of possible involvement in an alleged act of road rage after he was pulled over Thursday night on Colfax Street near a coffee shop.

Cmdr. Bryce Baker said police were told that a man in a black pickup truck displayed a weapon during the purported road rage at Algonquin and Roselle roads about 7:30 p.m.

Seeing a black pickup a short time later, Baker said, officers executed a "high-risk traffic stop" on westbound Colfax near the coffee shop at 234 N. Northwest Hwy. One officer had a rifle out while other police ordered the driver to exit the truck during the stop, he said.

Officers quickly determined the man in the black pickup was not armed or involved in any road rage confrontation and allowed him to drive off.

"He was very cooperative and understood," Baker said.