New grass birding trail on former airstrip at Fort Sheridan opens Saturday

A 1.6-mile grass loop birding trail opens Saturday as the final piece of the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve improvement project that was launched by the Lake County Forest Preserve District in 2015. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserve District

A 1.6-mile grass trail loop that underwent drainage improvements and bridge modifications is complete and set to open Saturday at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. Lake Michigan can be seen in the background. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserve District

Establishing the grass was a challenge, but on Saturday a 1.6-mile trail situated in a birders' paradise will open to the public as the final piece of an extensive improvement at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along Lake Michigan.

The restored grass loop birding trail is located on what had been the airstrip on the former Army base, which operated from 1887 to 1993 near Lake Forest.

The trail was raised, regraded and reseeded with more durable grass. Also, seven benches were added in prominent viewing spots and two new timber foot bridges built.

Portions of the loop feature views of Lake Michigan, ecologically sensitive ravines and the tower at Fort Sheridan. It also has connections to other trails.

Beginning Saturday, visitors can access the new trail through the main entrance at Gilgare Lane or through the northern parking lot off Sheridan Road, adjacent the cemetery.

The Lake County Forest Preserve District in 2015 approved a $1.9 million master plan for the property that included public access improvements. The preserve was closed for a year until July 2018 to allow work on a variety of projects to proceed.

That included scenic observation areas, featuring a 70-foot overlook of Lake Michigan, new paved trails, redesigned main entrance, upgraded parking lot, restored shoreline and other projects.

The grass trail loop was part of the big picture, but another year was needed to allow the grass to become better established for foot traffic. Drainage improvements and bridge modifications also were part of the project.

Randy Seebach, director of planning and land preservation for the forest preserve district, said it was a challenge to get the grass established given the near-record rainfall that continued until early summer. The district appreciates the patience from potential visitors, he added.

Fort Sheridan is known for pristine natural areas and exceptional bird-watching opportunities. It is an all-season hot spot with 236 species of birds sighted and one of the most important habitats for resident and migratory birds, according to Emma England, president of the Lake County Audubon Society.

During spring and fall migration, a variety of colorful warblers can be seen in the woodland ravines, she said.

In summer, grassland birds such as the Eastern meadowlark and bobolink frequent the area near the grass trail, she added, and in fall, Fort Sheridan Hawk Watch volunteers count large numbers of raptors migrating along the lake. In winter, Northern harrier hunt in the grasslands.

"This grassy area, ravines and the preserve's lakefront location allow visitors to observe one of our nation's busiest flyways for migratory birds," said Nan Buckardt, director of education for the forest preserves.