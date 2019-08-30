Memorial services set for U-46 administrator

Memorial services for Elgin Area School District U-46 administrator Ronald Raglin, who died Monday, Aug. 26, are set for this weekend.

Raglin, 58, died of a heart attack from complications after surgery on Aug. 23 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Elgin High School Chesbrough Field House, 1200 Maroon Drive, Elgin.

Visitation will be 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U-46 Educational Foundation, 355 E. Chicago St. Elgin, IL 60120.

Raglin grew up on Chicago's South Side and graduated in 1979 from Martin Luther King Jr. High School, where he played basketball. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education in 1984 from Sterling College in Kansas, where he met his wife, Tena.

Raglin spent 35 years in public education, teaching and coaching in California, 10 years as an administrator for Chicago Public Schools, and seven years as U-46's assistant superintendent of educational support programs and alignment and AVID program director.

He received the city of Elgin's 2019 Dr. King Humanitarian Award.

Raglin was a passionate advocate for justice and equity for students. He was a lay pastor and member of Willow Creek Community Church, where previously he served as a church deacon and elder, and was active in many community organizations.

He was preceded in death by parents, Jeanette Raglin and Clarence Williams. Raglin is survived by his wife, Tena, children, Matthew and Marissa, three grandchildren, sisters, Jennifer Sturden and Yvonne Saks, and brother, Alvin Raglin.