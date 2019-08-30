Here are the Mundelein photo contest winners

The Mundelein Arts Commission has announced the top three winners in the second annual "This is Mundelein" photography contest. This year's theme was "Sunsets and Sunrises Over Mundelein." First place was awarded to Yas Saeki for a photo of three figures fishing on a Diamond Lake pier; Jack Stanislaw took second for a photo of Diamond Lake's lily pads glowing in the setting sun; third place honors to Lindsey Oaks for a shot of the rising moon next to the village hall. The contest generated 59 entries, more than triple the number of 2018 entries. In the near future, the winning photos will be on permanent display in the village hall lobby. Winners received prizes of $50, $30, and $20 for first, second and third place.