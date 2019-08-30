Downtown Marengo building damaged by fire

Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.comApartment tenant Emily Markham is comforted while she speaks on the phone as crews respond to a fire which impacted her second-floor unit in downtown Marengo Friday afternoon.

A downtown Marengo building, containing an insurance office and apartments, was damaged by fire around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Emily Markham, was in the bedroom of her second-story apartment at 123 S. State St. when someone pounded on the door, yelling "fire!" she said.

When she looked out the patio door from her kitchen at the back of the building there was "a wall of flame," Markham said.

Markham said she just recently moved into the building.

"Everything is probably gone," she said.

She didn't know whether her two inside cats, Emilia and Simba, survived. An outside cat suffered burns, she said.

Patrons at the Flatlander Market cafe and bakery next door were evacuated. The restaurant's owner said she suspects the fire may have started in a garbage container shared by several businesses.

The buildings are built right next to each other, with no space in between.