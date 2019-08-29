World's tallest water coaster coming to Great America's Hurricane Harbor in 2020

The world's tallest water coaster, Tsunami Surge, will come to Six Flags Great America's Hurricane Harbor in 2020, the amusement park announced Thursday, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Tsunami Surge will stand 86 feet high and use water-blasting-jet propulsion technology. For the first time at any Six Flags park, the water coaster will feature AquaLucent visual effects to create bursts of color and patterns.

Read the full story here.