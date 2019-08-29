Great America to build world's tallest water coaster in 2020

Tsunami Surge will be built in the Riptide Bay area of Hurricane Harbor, the water park at Six Flags Great America. Rendering courtesy of Six Flags Great America

The new water coaster at Six Flags Great America is scheduled to be completed during the park's 2020 season. Rendering courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Tsunami Surge will be the tallest water coaster in the world when it is completed, according to Six Flags Great America officials. Rendering courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Waterpark fans who love their rides tall and fast are sure to be thrilled by Six Flags Great America's next construction project.

Park officials announced Thursday that their newest attraction, called Tsunami Surge, will be the tallest water coaster in the world when completed. The ride will stand 86 feet tall at its highest point.

"The new Tsunami Surge water coaster is in a class all by itself," Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi said in a release Thursday.

Tsunami Surge, which park officials say will debut during the 2020 season, will also be fast. Riders can expect top speeds of about 28 miles per hour as they hurdle around hairpin turns in three-person flotation devices.

Salemi said the ride will use water jets to blast riders uphill three different times during the 950-feet ride. The ride will also use a visual effects system called AquaLucent to create bursts of color and patterns to further thrill riders.

Tsunami Surge will be built in the Riptide Bay area of Hurricane Harbor, the water park at Great America that requires separate admission.

More information about the new ride can be found at sixflags.com/greatamerica/newfor2020.