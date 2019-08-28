Death of woman hit by Metra train in Arlington Heights ruled accidental

The death of a 29-year-old woman struck by a Metra train Tuesday near the Arlington Park station has been ruled an accident by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Daisy Diego Rebollar, of Cicero, died as a result of multiple injuries suffered when the train struck her at about 6 p.m. approximately a half-mile west of Wilke Road, authorities said.

Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said the engineer reported seeing the woman walking along the outer edge of the tracks, blew the train's horn and performed emergency braking before the woman was hit.

There were no reports that the woman had fallen on the tracks, she said.