Cops: No injuries after domestic dispute in Naperville

No injuries were reported when a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a reported domestic disturbance on the 2800 block of Bluewater Circle in Naperville.

Police said they were called at 4:53 a.m. and arrived to find a resident outside the home who said the alleged offender was still inside.

The department's Special Response Team was called to the scene and neighbors were asked to remain in their homes.

At roughly 8:55 a.m., the suspect cooperated with police instructions to leave the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Naperville police are continuing to investigate and said more information will be released when it becomes available.

Bluewater Circle is a street of two-story houses north of 95th Street between Book Road and Route 59.