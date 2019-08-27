Free workshop on Medicare in Libertyville
Updated 8/27/2019 8:03 PM
A free workshop on Medicare will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, 801 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.
Attendees will hear from a Medicare expert on topics including: Medicare basics (Parts A, B, C and D); when and how to enroll and change plans; how changing jobs or working past 65 impacts coverage; and common misconceptions.
UnitedHealthcare and Advocate Healthcare are partnering to educate Medicare beneficiaries, families and caregivers in advance of enrollment in October. Register at www.nmew.com or call (855) 320-0459.
