Free workshop on Medicare in Libertyville

A free workshop on Medicare will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, 801 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

Attendees will hear from a Medicare expert on topics including: Medicare basics (Parts A, B, C and D); when and how to enroll and change plans; how changing jobs or working past 65 impacts coverage; and common misconceptions.

UnitedHealthcare and Advocate Healthcare are partnering to educate Medicare beneficiaries, families and caregivers in advance of enrollment in October. Register at www.nmew.com or call (855) 320-0459.