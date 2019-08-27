Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• Jeffrey W. Green, 57, of the 1800 block of Sedgegrass Trail, Aurora, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or more, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and improper lane use on Monday, according to a sheriff's report. Green was questioned at his house and eventually arrested after a resident reported at 3:43 p.m. that Green struck a fence on the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue in Aurora and tried to bribe a man to not call police, according to a sheriff's report. A breath test showed Green's BAC to be .187, the report said.

• Noemi G. Victorino, 20, of the 3000 block of Wakefield Drive, Carpentersville, was harged with misdemeanor battery at 7:50 p.m. Sunday after an incident at the Milk Pail, 14N630 Route 25, near East Dundee, according to a sheriff's report. During a fight between two groups of people, Victorino tried to punch a woman who was holding a baby and ended up striking the baby instead, according to the report.

• A wallet containing $120 was stolen between 11 p.m. Aug. 17 and 10 a.m. Aug. 18 from an unlocked vehicle on the 42W200 block of Hidden Springs Drive near St. Charles.

• Three blowers and a chain saw, a total value of $1,475, were stolen between 9 a.m. and 9:25 a.m. Aug. 21 from a landscaping trailer while a crew worked on the 5N0-99 block of Prairie Rose Drive near St. Charles.

• Three TVs were reported damaged, along with a couch, a chair, a coffee maker and a microwave, at a house on the 1400 block of Dearborn Avenue near Aurora at 9:34 a.m. Aug. 21. The owner told police the house had been ransacked.

• A wallet containing $100 and various credit cards was stolen between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday from a vehicle parked on the 2000 block of Radcliffe Drive near Aurora.