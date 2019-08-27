City's Labor Day weekend crime-fighting strategy: 'flood the zone' again

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday she'll once again "flood the zone" over Labor Day weekend, upping police presence in the city to try to reduce gun violence.

Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Supt. Eddie Johnson discussed their crime-fighting tactics at City Hall after the mayor's weekly meeting with CPD brass.

"These holidays don't sneak up on us every year," Johnson said, explaining the rationale behind the increased presence. "What we do is we look at the successes we made from Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. So we'll be putting, you know, upwards of 1,000 additional officers out there again in a lot of our challenging areas."

That will include Cook County Sheriff's officers, federal partners and Illinois State police, making for a "heavier uniformed presence," Johnson said during the regular "Accountability Tuesday" press conference to discuss crime statistics from the previous weekend.

Undercover officers will also be deployed.

For the full story, click here.