Annual Law Enforcement Expo moving to Gurnee Mills

The Law Enforcement Expo, a two-day showcase of more than two dozen police and police-related agencies in Lake County, is moving to a new home this year for its 15th annual edition.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Gurnee Mills, 6070 Grand Ave., in Gurnee. The expo previously was held at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills.

Visitors to the family-friendly event will be able to see squad cars, police motorcycles and police dog demonstrations, and learn about the latest technology and innovations for crime prevention, education and criminal detention.