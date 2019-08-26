Wauconda to talk pot sales Tuesday

Wauconda's license and administration committee will meet Tuesday to continue its discussion about whether marijuana dispensaries should be allowed to operate in town. The public meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at village hall, 101 N. Main St. During a meeting earlier this month, village officials informally favored allowing such businesses, but perhaps only after a moratorium that would allow them to draft regulations. As of Jan. 1, 2020, anyone 21 or older can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis, 5 grams of cannabis concentrate and 500 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Selling cannabis or cannabis derivatives will be allowed in Illinois, too. Businesses will be regulated and taxed by the state. Individual communities can restrict or ban local marijuana sales.