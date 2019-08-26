Suspect in custody in Elmhurst attempted burglaries

A suspect is in custody as Elmhurst police investigate a series of attempted residential burglaries from the early morning hours of Monday on the 900 block of Euclid and 100 block of W. Van Buren.

Police said they responded at 1:30 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 800 block of Washington Street and discovered a stolen vehicle parked in a driveway.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

As officers searched the area, they discovered a white man in his early 20s wearing a white shirt and black pants. When officers tried to question him, the man ran away.

Officers established a perimeter and brought in a police dog from Wood Dale, but could not immediately find the suspect.

A subsequent investigation indicated there had been several attempts to enter homes on Euclid and W. Van Buren.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at 8:25 a.m. Monday in Villa Park following a foot chase by Elmhurst officers. The investigation is continuing and formal charges are pending.