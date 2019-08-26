Round Lake Beach girl, Chicago man who died in crash identified

Authorities released the names of the 13-year-old Round Lake Beach girl and the 34-year-old Chicago man who died in a car crash over the weekend in Round Lake Beach.

Mariela Marin, 13, and Santos Ayala-Ramirez, 34, died of blunt force injuries they sustained during the crash, according to autopsies Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper's office conducted Monday morning.

"We have been in close contact with both families and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Cooper said in a news release early Monday evening. "This is truly a tragedy."

Cooper said the results of a toxicology test performed on Ayala-Ramirez are pending.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the coroner's office, Round Lake Beach Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team. No investigation updates were provided Monday by Round Lake Beach Police or Lake County officials.

According to the initial investigation, Ayala-Ramirez was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 east in a 25 mph zone on Long Lake Drive in Round Lake Beach at 7:33 p.m. Saturday. A witness reported the car was speeding, police said.

Authorities said Ayala-Ramirez, who police say was dating Mariela's mother, lost control of the car and crashed into a condominium building in the 1500 block of Crystal Rock Court in Round Lake Beach.

Mariela and Ayala-Ramirez were rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where both died.

Two condominium units were damaged in the crash and boarded up. The residents were not home when the crash occurred.

Heather Bennett, the director of engagement and community relations for the Round Lake Area Schools District 116, said Mariela was a student at Round Lake Middle School. Bennett said support was made available to staff and students who needed it on Monday.