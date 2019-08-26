Palatine man gets 10 years for attempted murder

A Palatine man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder for stabbing a woman in the abdomen.

Nestor Guzman, 46, of Dundee Quarter Drive, also was placed under an order of protection requiring him to have no contact with the woman through 2034, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jaclyn Lantz said.

Guzman used a 9-inch kitchen knife to attack the woman June 23, 2018, as she stepped out of her house to get into a cab to go to work.

Guzman had taken another taxi to the home of the woman, with whom he'd had a long relationship. After Guzman stabbed the woman, she fell to the ground and he stood over her as she pleaded for her life, Lantz said.

Guzman fled, but a cabdriver and a neighbor witnessed the stabbing and identified Guzman as the attacker. Within an hour of the initial 911 call, police found Guzman -- still holding the bloody knife -- walking less than a mile away near the intersection of Rand Road and Winslowe Drive.

The woman recovered from her injuries.

Guzman must serve at least 85% of his sentence, Lantz said.