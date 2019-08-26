Cook County Commissioner Morrison hosts town-hall meeting Tuesday

Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison will host a town-hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the Hennessy Room of Hoffman Estates village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

Morrison will provide an update on his work on behalf of the 15th District and answer questions from the audience.

He also will discuss his Committee on Addressing Bias, Equity, and Cultural Competency that has been meeting to offer recommendations on how to make county government work for all residents. He is looking for community feedback on residents' experiences with county government and ideas on how the county can make services more equitable.

The town hall is free and open to the public. For more information, call (847) 519-7674 or email District15@CookCountyIL.gov.