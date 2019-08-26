Bartlett police investigating motorcycle crash
Updated 8/26/2019 1:20 PM
Bartlett police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the area of Munger and Sayer roads Sunday night that caused life-threatening injuries for the 29-year-old driver and closed a portion of Munger for several hours.
Police said the man was driving southbound on Munger Road at about 7:20 p.m. Aug. 25 when he lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle and struck the curb. He was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.
Munger Road was closed between Sayer Road and Brewster Creek Boulevard while Bartlett police and the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction conducted their initial investigation.
