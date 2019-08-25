Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Woodridge

A south suburban man suffered serious injuries Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a car at the interchange of Interstate 355 and Interstate 55 near Woodridge, Illinois State Police said Sunday.

According to a preliminary investigation, Anthony Scalise, 45, of Palos Heights, was driving a black Harley Davidson motorcycle from southbound I-355 to northbound I-55 at about 6:28 p.m. Saturday when it collided with a Honda civic at the bottom of the ramp, state police said. Scalise, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Civic, identified as Oliwia Podyma, 23, of Lockport, was not injured, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.