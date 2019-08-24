Pedestrian from Woodridge struck, killed near Antioch

A Woodridge man standing in the road near his incapacitated vehicle in unincorporated Antioch was struck and killed Friday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies sent to the area of Route 173 west of Hunt Club Road about 11:15 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle found the 44-year-old man dead in the roadway, according to a news release.

Preliminary information shows a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 33-year-old woman from Lindenhurst was traveling west on Route 173, just west of Hunt Club Road, the release said.

The man for an unknown reason was standing in the westbound lanes of traffic. He sustained fatal injuries after being struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

A vehicle belonging to the pedestrian was found stuck on a large landscaping rock near the crash scene, police said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.