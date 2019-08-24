 

Palatine Street Fest concludes Sunday

  • People check out food vendors during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine.

      People check out food vendors during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Ax and the Hatchetmen perform during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade streets in downtown Palatine.

      Ax and the Hatchetmen perform during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade streets in downtown Palatine. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayson Zurek, 4, of Arlington Heights gets his face painted during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine.

      Grayson Zurek, 4, of Arlington Heights gets his face painted during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Axel Ellis of Ax and the Hatchetmen perform during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine.

      Axel Ellis of Ax and the Hatchetmen perform during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Kids play with bubbles during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine.

      Kids play with bubbles during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Jeff Beldbedio of Brothers Ribs in Palatine serves up a rib sandwich during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine.

      Jeff Beldbedio of Brothers Ribs in Palatine serves up a rib sandwich during the Palatine Street Festival Saturday on Brockway and Slade Streets in downtown Palatine. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/24/2019 4:01 PM

The Downtown Palatine Street Fest, which opened Friday night, continued from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday.

The festival, which also will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 110 W. Palatine Road, features food from local businesses and food trucks, inflatables, face painting and games for kids, among a variety of other events.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sunday's entertainment headliner is American English. Admission is free. Visit www.palatinestreetfest.com for details.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 