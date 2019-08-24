Palatine Street Fest concludes Sunday

The Downtown Palatine Street Fest, which opened Friday night, continued from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday.

The festival, which also will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 110 W. Palatine Road, features food from local businesses and food trucks, inflatables, face painting and games for kids, among a variety of other events.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Sunday's entertainment headliner is American English. Admission is free. Visit www.palatinestreetfest.com for details.