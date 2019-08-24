Palatine Street Fest concludes Sunday
Updated 8/24/2019 4:01 PM
The Downtown Palatine Street Fest, which opened Friday night, continued from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday.
The festival, which also will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 110 W. Palatine Road, features food from local businesses and food trucks, inflatables, face painting and games for kids, among a variety of other events.
Sunday's entertainment headliner is American English. Admission is free. Visit www.palatinestreetfest.com for details.
