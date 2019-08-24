News
Saturday, August 24, 2019
At global summit, Trump facing limits of go-it-alone stance
President Donald Trump has arrived in France for an international summit with the leaders of the globe's economic powers as he confronts the consequences of his preference for going it alone, both in a divided United States and an interconnected world.
G-7 summit in France a test of unity among world leadersWorld leaders and protesters are converging on the southern French resort town of Biarritz for the Group of Seven summit
75 years later, US World War II veterans say: Never forgetU.S. World War II veterans are back in Paris to celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of the French capital from the Nazis
Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protests take violent turn againHong Kong protesters have thrown bricks and gasoline bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, as chaotic scenes returned to the summer-long anti-government protests for the first time in nearly two weeks
Town devastated by wildfire savors high school football winThousands of people who lost their homes in a deadly Northern California wildfire have returned to the town for the local football team's first game since the blaze
Billionaire David Koch, conservative donor, dies at age 79Billionaire industrialist David H. Koch, who with his older brother, Charles, transformed American politics by pouring their riches into conservative causes, has died at age 79. The cause of death was not disclosed, but Koch Industries said Koch, who lived in New York City, had contended for years with various illnesses, including prostate cancer.
Supreme Court: Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreasThe Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.
Disney Legends honor prompts Robert Downey Jr. pot storyRobert Downey Jr. says he had a wild Disneyland ride in his younger days
Illinois Supreme Court hits road, plans hearings at collegeThe Illinois Supreme Court is going on the road
'Red flag laws' offer tool for preventing some gun violenceFrom California to Florida, 'red flag laws' are showing promise to prevent some suicides and mass shootings, supporters say
The Latest: Boris Johnson touches down for his first G-7British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has touched down in the French seaside resort of Biarritz for his first Group of Seven summit, a gathering where he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time
