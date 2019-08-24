News

SAT, 8/24/2019

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Weather Conditions 65° Today's Forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
Today's Forecast Today's e-Edition
e-Edition Paper
French President Emmanuel Macron, right right, flanked by President of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region Alain Rousset, center, samples local produce and wine, as he tours the exhibition hall above the international press center on the opening day of the G7 summit, in Anglet, southwestern France, Saturday Aug.24, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump and the six other leaders of the Group of Seven nations will begin meeting Saturday for three days in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz. France holds the 2019 presidency of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan. Biarritz. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP)

G-7 summit in France a test of unity among world leaders

World leaders and protesters are converging on the southern French resort town of Biarritz for the Group of Seven summit
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 1944 file photo, U.S. soldiers of Pennsylvania's 28th Infantry Division march along the Champs Elysees, the Arc de Triomphe in the background, four days after the liberation of Paris, France. The fighting for the liberation of Paris took place from August 19 to August 25, 1944. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll, File)

75 years later, US World War II veterans say: Never forget

U.S. World War II veterans are back in Paris to celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of the French capital from the Nazis
Police and demonstrators clash during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Chinese police said Saturday they released an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong as the city's pro-democracy protesters took to the streets again, this time to call for the removal of "smart lampposts" that raised fears of stepped-up surveillance. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protests take violent turn again

Hong Kong protesters have thrown bricks and gasoline bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, as chaotic scenes returned to the summer-long anti-government protests for the first time in nearly two weeks
Aryeh Kramer talks about the growing Orthodox Jewish Community in South Bend at the Midwest Kosher Deli. (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP)

South Bend becomes a growing haven for Orthodox Jews

South Bend becomes a growing haven for Orthodox Jews
Paradise running back Lucas Hartley, center right, celebrates with teammate Kasten Ortiz after scoring the first touchdown of the year for the team in their high school football game against Williams, in Paradise, Calif., Friday Aug. 23, 2019. This is the first game for the school since a wildfire in November killed multiple people and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings, including the homes of most of the Paradise players. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Town devastated by wildfire savors high school football win
Thousands of people who lost their homes in a deadly Northern California wildfire have returned to the town for the local football team's first game since the blaze
FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. Koch, major donor to conservative causes and educational groups, has died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He was 79.
Billionaire David Koch, conservative donor, dies at age 79
Billionaire industrialist David H. Koch, who with his older brother, Charles, transformed American politics by pouring their riches into conservative causes, has died at age 79. The cause of death was not disclosed, but Koch Industries said Koch, who lived in New York City, had contended for years with various illnesses, including prostate cancer.
FILE — In this Aug. 19, 2016, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is introduced during the keynote address for the State Bar of New Mexico’s Annual Meeting in Pojoaque. The Supreme Court announced Aug. 23, 2019, that Ginsburg has been treated for a malignant tumor.
Supreme Court: Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.
Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses during his handprint ceremony at the Disney Legends press line during the 2019 D23 Expo, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Disney Legends honor prompts Robert Downey Jr. pot story
Robert Downey Jr. says he had a wild Disneyland ride in his younger days
Illinois Supreme Court hits road, plans hearings at college
The Illinois Supreme Court is going on the road
'Red flag laws' offer tool for preventing some gun violence
From California to Florida, 'red flag laws' are showing promise to prevent some suicides and mass shootings, supporters say
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a visit to Torbay Hospital, south England Friday Aug. 23, 2019, after he welcomed a review into hospital food. (Finnbarr Webster/Pool via AP)
The Latest: Boris Johnson touches down for his first G-7
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has touched down in the French seaside resort of Biarritz for his first Group of Seven summit, a gathering where he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time
Michael Mahler and Brianna Borger play bakery owners whose desire to have a child leads them “Into the Woods.” Writers Theatre’s revival of the musical marks the theater’s first in-the-round production.
Writers Theatre's 'Into the Woods' casts emotional, enchanting spell
Gary Griffin returns to Writers Theatre in Glencoe to direct the company's first in-the-round production, the deeply felt, utterly enchanting, fairy tale-inspired "Into the Woods."
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest News
Recommended for You
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest Sales Flyers view all
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Photo Galleries
David Carvelli of Sugar Grove is dressed as Laird from Cosplay during Wizard World at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Friday.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago
A frog blends into the surroundings of Lincoln Marsh Natural Area in Wheaton.
Wheaton's Lincoln Marsh transports visitors to a place of wonder and wildlife
Six-year-old, Andrew Kravcar, jumped right into first grade with the class of 2031 this week! He attends Fearn Elementary School in Aurora, and he couldn’t wait to get back to class.
Readers share back to school photos
Wynn Thomas, 6, and Vuk Vuckovic, 6, both first graders say the Pledge of Allegiance on their first day back to school at Rockland School in Libertyville on Wednesday.
First day of school in Libertyville, Warrenville and Geneva
Great egrets in a territorial dispute on the Fox River in Kane County.
Readers' photos of local wildlife
Nicki Ekstrom, of Wauconda combat crawls during the 2019 Muck Fest MS 5K Mud Run at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday, August 17, 2019.
You got through the week, now get through The Week in Pictures
School Graduations More Galleries
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Inside News
Trending News
    Top Jobs
    Today's Obituaries
     
     