Fake fundraising accounts set up after trooper's death
Updated 8/24/2019 7:53 PM
Illinois State Police are warning the public to be aware of fake fundraising accounts that are being set up to honor fallen Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.
Scammers are already trying to prey on the public, state police said in a tweet.
Illinois State Police said they will announce any reputable links to fundraisers in honor of Hopkins once they are vetted through the family.
Hopkins, 33, died Friday after he was shot while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis. He had been a state trooper for 10 years.
