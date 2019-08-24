Car smashes into Round Lake apartment building

A driver lost control and smashed into an apartment building Saturday evening in Round Lake, according to WBBM-Channel 2.

The television station reported the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at a complex near Clear Water Circle and Long Lake Drive.

The two people in the car were rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious condition, authorities told Channel 2.