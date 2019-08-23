State health officials report vaping-releated death

A person who had recently vaped and was hospitalized with severe respiratory illness has died, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday.

No information about the person who died was provided.

The number of cases of people reported to IDPH who have used e-cigarettes or vaped and have been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms has doubled in the past week. A total of 22 people, ranging in age from 17 to 38 years, have experienced respiratory illness after using e-cigarettes or vaping, according to the release.

IDPH is working with local health departments to investigate another 12 individuals.

Cases have been reported in Chicago and Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, Peoria, St. Clair, and Will counties.

Affected individuals have experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Some also experienced vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital, officials said.

"The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. "We requested a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help us investigate these cases and they arrived in Illinois on Tuesday."

IDPH is also working with local health departments, other state health departments, and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the names and types of e-cigarettes, vaping products, and devices, as well as where they were obtained, the news release stated.

In many cases, including Illinois, patients have acknowledged to health care personnel recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products, according to the CDC. No specific product has been identified in all cases, nor has any product been conclusively linked to illnesses. It is not clear if these cases have a common cause or if they are different diseases with similar symptoms, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said in the news release.