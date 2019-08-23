Overturned tractor-trailer in Hoffman Estates snarls traffic
Updated 8/23/2019 10:04 AM
An overturned tractor-trailer dumped its payload of dirt onto the roadway near Sutton and Golf roads in Hoffman Estates Friday morning, snarling traffic during the morning commute.
Initial reports indicated the vehicle was leaking fuel as well, adding to the cleanup process.
Hoffman Estates firefighters were on scene to assist in the cleanup. No injuries were immediately reported. Village officials are warning motorists to avoid the area.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.