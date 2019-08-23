 

Overturned tractor-trailer in Hoffman Estates snarls traffic

Daily Herald report
Updated 8/23/2019 10:04 AM

An overturned tractor-trailer dumped its payload of dirt onto the roadway near Sutton and Golf roads in Hoffman Estates Friday morning, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

Initial reports indicated the vehicle was leaking fuel as well, adding to the cleanup process.

Hoffman Estates firefighters were on scene to assist in the cleanup. No injuries were immediately reported. Village officials are warning motorists to avoid the area.

