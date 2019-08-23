Man found guilty of murder in 2000 drowning of his wife in South Barrington

Frank Buschauer was convicted Friday of murdering his wife in what Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo called "a senseless death over the building of a house."

Cataldo found Buschauer, 70, guilty of drowning his wife, Cynthia Hrisco, more than 19 years ago in the couple's South Barrington home.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Comparing evidence to puzzle pieces, Cataldo remarked that the picture comes into focus only after all of the pieces are put together. He went on to reference the police interrogation video in which Buschauer could not recall what happened the night his wife died but acknowledged her death may have resulted from a suicide, an accident or "I killed her."

"He's dipping his toe into the water of confession," Cataldo said. "You can see the wheels spinning in the videotape, the shifting sands of the guilty mind."

Hrisco's body was found early on Feb. 28, 2000, lying face down near the jetted tub in the master bathroom of the couple's Overbrook Road home.

Authorities say the couple's relationship had soured over Hrisco's complaints about the poor construction and cost overruns on their home, which was built by Buschauer's cousin. Angry over her demands that they sue the cousin, Buschauer drowned his wife while their 13-month-old son slept in another room, authorities said.

A Cook County medical examiner determined drowning caused Hrisco's death but initially listed the manner of death as "undetermined."

At the time, authorities lacked sufficient evidence to file charges against Buschauer, who eventually moved to Pell Lake, Wisconsin. In 2012, however, authorities reopened the case. A second former Cook County medical examiner reviewed the autopsy report and ruled Hrisco's death a homicide. The following year, Buschauer was charged with Hrisco's murder.

Cataldo revoked Buschauer's bail Friday and ordered him into custody. Rising, Buschauer mouthed "I love you" to his distraught son.

During the bench trial, Dr. Christopher Milroy, a forensic pathology expert from The Ottaway Hospital in Ontario, Canada, who testified for the defense, disagreed with prosecution experts who said Hrisco had been "forcibly submerged" in the tub, as evidenced by the scrapes on her nose, chin knees and knuckles. Milroy suggested someone fighting for her life would have more such injuries. Milroy also said none of Hrisco's injuries indicated anyone gripped her to force her under water.

Prosecution expert Dr. Mary Case, a leading forensic pathologist, rejected the suggestion that Hrisco may have had a seizure, slipped under the water and drowned. Moreover, Case said, the post-morten lividity, or the settling of blood in the body after death, indicated Hrisco had been dead awhile and was in a facedown position.