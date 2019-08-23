Images: Wizard World Comic Con Chicago

Wizard World Comic Con Chicago continues through Sunday, August 25 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.
David Carvelli of Sugar Grove is dressed as Laird from Cosplay during Wizard World at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Friday.
Henry Winkler, aka "Fonzie," comes out from behind his autograph table to greet people in line during Wizard World.
Allie Oyman of Schaumburg, as Khal Drogo from "Game of Thrones," mingles in the lobby during Wizard World.
Waiting in line for celebrity autographs, Brian E. Mika of Arlington Heights is dressed as a "Star Wars" X-Wing Pilot, Red Squadron.
A "Star Wars" Storm Trooper waits to cross River Road on the way into during Wizard World.
Kira Adams of Warrenville wears a "Bombshell Mera" costume.
Madilyn Burnham, 3, of Crete, wearing a "Robin" costume, adjusts her slipper while waiting in an autograph line with her mom, Melanie Udowitz.
Seth Fenton of Quincy, Ill., and his wife, Me'Lisa are dressed as "Tomba" and April O'Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.)
Vintage comics are displayed at a retail booth during Wizard World.
'Duff Man" Michael Weber of Calumet City and Duff Cheerleader Claire Rogoski of Skokie show their costumes.
Jana Leberecht of Cincinnati is Harley Quinn and her dad, Russ, is Deathstroke during Wizard World.
Event participants wear costumes during Wizard World at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
"Dr. Evil" Tim Bierce of Des Moines rides the escalator during Wizard World.
Tim Bierce of Des Moines came dressed as "Dr. Evil" during Wizard World.
Ashley Werner of Plainfield and Sean Smith of Sandwich are dressed as Belle and Beast.
