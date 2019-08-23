Feder: Kathy Hart pulling up stakes for Montana

Kathy Hart, once one-half of the most popular morning duo in Chicago radio history, is heading out west, Robert Feder writes.

Hart's agent, Steve Mandell, confirmed Thursday that she's moving to Bozeman, Montana, for personal and family reasons.

While Hart is open to employment there, he said, she has no job lined up at this time.

Hart most recently had been filling in at Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM.

But she's best known for her 21 years as Eric Ferguson's partner on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM.

She parted company with The Mix in 2017 -- less than a year after Eric & Kathy were inducted in the Radio Hall of Fame.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.