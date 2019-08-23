Elgin man sentenced to probation for dealing cocaine

An Elgin man convicted of selling cocaine has been sentenced to probation and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, officials said.

Kareem M. Solomon Bey, 44, of the 600 block of Jefferson, was sentenced to four years probation on Wednesday.

A Kane County jury had convicted Solomon Bey on June 19 of three felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He had been accused of selling less than one gram of cocaine to a confidential police informant on three occasions in 2016 and 2017, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

Solomon Bey also was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluations within 90 days and obtain lawful employment. He will receive credit for 506 days served in the Kane County jail.

Solomon Bey, formerly known as DeForest D. Clark, in 2013 successfully petitioned the Kane County court to dismiss eavesdropping charges filed against him in 2011, claiming the state's eavesdropping law is unconstitutional, the news release said. The Illinois Supreme Court upheld the trial court's dismissal.