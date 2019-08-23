Addison man charged with sexually abusing girls

An Addison man charged with sexually abusing three girls was held without bail Friday.

Joaquin Rojas, 47, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. If convicted of the two most serious charges, he could face a lifetime prison sentence.

About a week ago, a 13-year-old girl told an older sister's friend that Rojas had abused her several times over the last five years, including as recently as one month ago, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis. The friend told the older sister, who told the girls' father, Kalliantasis said.

A 9-year-old sister subsequently told police Rojas had molested her as well. A 19-year-old then came forward to say that Rojas molested her when she was 12, Kalliantasis said.

Prosecutors say the abuse occurred in various locations, including in Schaumburg and in two vehicles the defendant owns.

Rojas next appears in court on Sept. 13.