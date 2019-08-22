Des Plaines approves redeveloment of Higgins Road office building

Des Plaines aldermen unanimously approved plans Monday for a $10 million redevelopment of an office building and a new restaurant at 1700 W. Higgins Road. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Des Plaines aldermen gave final approval Monday to plans for an approximately $10 million redevelopment of a six-story office building at 1700 W. Higgins Road, as well as the surrounding area.

Property owner Andrew Saunders of Mariner Higgins Center, LLC plans to renovate the building and add a separate 6,000-square-foot restaurant to the property, along with a new 88-space parking lot and a bridge over Willow Creek connecting the office building to the new lot.

Additional upgrades include a business incubator space within the existing office building and infrastructure updates such as stormwater detention facilities.

Des Plaines Economic Development Coordinator Patrick Ainsworth said the plan will encompass about 7.3 acres, including vacant land on the western side of the property currently owned by Rosemont. The developers intend to buy that land from the village.

Alderman unanimously approved the plan. Alderman Malcolm Chester said the area, which sits just south of I-90, has been run down for a long time.

"From my point of view this is the ideal type of development," Chester said. "It's very positive to our tax base. It makes our whole area look good."