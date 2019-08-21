Lake County leaders embraceagriculture at farm-to-table event

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comVisitors including Illinois State Senator Terry Link, middle, listen to 12-year-old Bell Yarc of Libertyville during a tour as The Lake County Farm Bureau held its first legislative dinner and reception at Yarc Farms around Libertyville Wednesday.

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comPeople gathered at Yarc Farms in Libertyville for the Lake County Farm Bureau's first legislative dinner and reception Wednesday.

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comFarmer Andy Yarc of Libertyville shows guests his combine as The Lake County Farm Bureau held its first legislative dinner and reception at Yarc Farms around Libertyville Wednesday.

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.com12-year-old Bell Yarc of Libertyville shows guests a show chicken during a tour as The Lake County Farm Bureau held its first legislative dinner and reception at Yarc Farms around Libertyville Wednesday.

Local, state and federal elected officials got a taste of agriculture Wednesday evening at the Lake County Farm Bureau's inaugural legislative dinner and reception.

"With all the newly elected officials throughout the county, I decided it would be a good opportunity for the Farm Bureau board (and) farmers to meet with all of them to develop a better working relationship" and educate them about the importance of agriculture in Lake County, said Greg Koeppen, the organization's executive director.

The farm-to-table event was held at Yarc Farms near Libertyville, which was chosen because of its central location in the county, Koeppen said.

All the food, wine and beer served were locally grown and prepared to highlight the diversity of crops in the area.

Attendees also toured the farm, climbed on the equipment and learned about changes and advances in agricultural technology.