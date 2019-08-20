Report: Madigan's former chief of staff abused power

For 26 years, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's office was run by a chief of staff who used "fear" as motivation and could "make or break" careers, a massive report on harassment in state politics revealed on Tuesday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The revelation came in a 201-page report by former state Inspector General Maggie Hickey. The report uncovered a pervasive and troubling workplace culture while also dissecting three marquee #MeToo cases that caused big headaches for the speaker last year.

The yearlong review included more than 100 interviews. Hickey looked at three high-profile cases: retaliation claims by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy and harassment allegations against both former state Rep. Lou Lang and former chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, Tim Mapes.

