Report: Madigan's former chief of staff abused power

  • For 26 years, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's office was run by a chief of staff who used "fear" as motivation and could "make or break" careers, a massive report on harassment in state politics revealed on Tuesday.

By Tina Sfondeles
The Chicago Sun Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 8/20/2019 1:02 PM

For 26 years, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's office was run by a chief of staff who used "fear" as motivation and could "make or break" careers, a massive report on harassment in state politics revealed on Tuesday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The revelation came in a 201-page report by former state Inspector General Maggie Hickey. The report uncovered a pervasive and troubling workplace culture while also dissecting three marquee #MeToo cases that caused big headaches for the speaker last year.

The yearlong review included more than 100 interviews. Hickey looked at three high-profile cases: retaliation claims by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy and harassment allegations against both former state Rep. Lou Lang and former chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, Tim Mapes.

Get the full report at the Chicago Sun-Times.

