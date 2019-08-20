Long John Silver's restaurant in Hanover Park to close

A long-standing fast-food restaurant in Hanover Park is closing its doors permanently.

Long John Silver's, 800 Irving Park Road, will serve customers until it runs out of food, an employee said by phone Tuesday. That's expected to happen by Wednesday afternoon.

Three other Illinois Long John Silver's stores also are closing or have closed, including those in Forest Park and Chicago Heights, the employee said. The third is in downstate Bradley.

The Long John Silver's restaurant in Mundelein is not affected, an employee there said. The Gurnee restaurant couldn't be reached by phone Tuesday.

A corporate spokesman couldn't immediately be reached.