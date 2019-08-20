Lombard couple prohibited from charitable work, fund-raising

A Cook County judge has forbidden a Lombard-based veterans charity, and the couple that ran it, from doing charitable work in Illinois, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Raoul's office announced the order Tuesday, saying it resolved a lawsuit his office filed in March against Veterans Christian Network Inc. and its founders, Todd and Priscilla Olshefski.

The news release said circuit court Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson entered the order after the Olshefskis failed to attend court hearings.

Cook County court clerk records indicate Meyerson issued the ruling Aug. 14.

The order prohibits VCN from operating, and the Olshefskis from raising money or acting as fiduciaries of charitable assets.

They also were ordered to pay a $28,337 judgment. The lawsuit contended they collected that amount from donors, but didn't spend it on programs benefiting veterans.

"I appreciate the court's decision to ensure the defendants are held accountable for their inexcusable actions that defrauded donors who believed they were supporting services to help the men and women who serve our country," Raoul said in the news release. "My office will continue to ensure that those who operate charitable organizations do so responsibly."

The lawsuit was filed against the Olshefskis and several other directors, including Harlin Neal and Robert Atkinson. Neal and Atkinson were previously prohibited from acting as fiduciaries of charitable assets, according to the news release.

VCN was formed in March 2018. Raoul alleged it failed to register with his office, as required by state law, and did not file required reports about its activities. He alleged the Olshefskis withdrew at least $10,000 of the money raised as cash, and spent it on items unrelated to VCN. The money was supposed to be spent on programs for returning veterans.

Priscilla Olshefski pleaded guilty July 25 to a charge of theft of charitable assets in DuPage County court. According to court records, she was sentenced to 170 days in jail with good time credit and days she had already spent in jail (May 1 to July 25) and was released that day.

Todd Olshefski is awaiting trial in DuPage on a charge of theft of charitable assets. His next court date is Sept. 23. He is free on bail.