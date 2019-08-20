Golf outing raises $430,000 for cancer care vision at Northwest Community Hospital

Golfers, from left, Michael Littlejohn, assistant golf professional at Medinah Country Club; Doug Ray, chairman, publisher and CEO Daily Herald Media Group; Mike Mulder, vice president Village Bank and Trust; Kent Johnson, SVP, chief financial officer and treasurer Daily Herald Media Group and Guy Eisenhuth, chairman and CEO Village Bank and Trust, participated in the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation's 22nd annual Golf Classic to raise funds for cancer care. Courtesy of Northwest Community Healthcare

Northwest Community Hospital Foundation's 22nd annual Golf Classic raised more than $430,000 which will be used toward an ambitious plan to transform cancer care for the region.

The event was held at Medinah Country Club on July 8, with SEI as the Title Sponsor.

The day also included an online silent auction and raffle that garnered support not only from attendees but the entire community. The Classic has raised nearly $11 million in its 22-year history.

"We are grateful for all of our sponsors and golfers who make this annual event so successful," said David Ungurean, Northwest Community Hospital Foundation executive director. "Their support will go a long way as Northwest Community Hospital sets forth its vision for cancer care in the years ahead."

The evening reception included a tribute to event co-chair Frank Russo, who passed away suddenly in April. His co-chair, Pat Wallace, thanked the committee and supporters in attendance.

"It was an honor to dedicate the success of this event in memory of my co-chair and to share the stage with his family and co-workers as we presented Northwest Community Hospital with the proceeds," Wallace said.

About Northwest Community Healthcare

Named one of Healthgrades America's 250 best hospitals, Northwest Community Healthcare is celebrating 60 years of exceptional care. The Arlington Heights campus is home to a 509-bed hospital with full-service retail pharmacy, behavioral health center and state-of-the-art Northwest Community Healthcare Wellness Center with spa. Throughout the Northwest suburbs, Northwest Community Healthcare has 23 doctor's offices; five immediate care centers; seven physical rehabilitation sites; and 13 lab locations. Board-certified primary and specialty care physicians see 350,000 patients a year and the hospital treats 20,000 inpatients annually.