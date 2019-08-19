Round Lake Park police investigating two deaths in same home

Round Lake Park police and the Lake County coroner's office are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in their 40s who lived in the same home and died two days apart.

An official cause of death has not been determined in either case, but items found at the scene indicate narcotics may have played a role in both deaths, police said Monday.

Police first were called to the home in the 500 block of Arbor Drive in Round Lake Park at about 9:50 p.m. Friday for a report of an unresponsive woman. The 44-year-old Chicago woman was taken from the home to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she later was pronounced dead.

First responders returned to the home about 11 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 44-year-old Round Lake Park man dead, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that the deceased knew each other and may have been in a relationship.

The identities of both victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.