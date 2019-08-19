Palatine library will show you how to use newspapers for research

The Palatine Public Library will host a free informational session on how to use its vast newspaper archive from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

The event will include lessons on which papers are archived at the library and how they can assist in a variety of research. One of the oldest newspapers available is the Southhampton Hampshire Chronicle from 1772.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

To sign up, call (847) 358-5881, ext. 167, or visit palatinelibrary.org.