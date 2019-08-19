 

Palatine library will show you how to use newspapers for research

 
Daily Herald report
The Palatine Public Library will host a free informational session on how to use its vast newspaper archive from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

The event will include lessons on which papers are archived at the library and how they can assist in a variety of research. One of the oldest newspapers available is the Southhampton Hampshire Chronicle from 1772.

To sign up, call (847) 358-5881, ext. 167, or visit palatinelibrary.org.

