 

Mount Prospect 'Summer Slide' pub crawl set for Sept. 14

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/19/2019 12:49 PM

The Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association is hosting the Summer Slide Social Pub Crawl on Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring fun activities at each stop and a scavenger hunt through which participants can win extra raffle tickets.

"MPDMA pub crawls are great way for friends and neighbors to get out and support local businesses, and maybe try a new place," said Karen Enzenbacher, event chairwoman and owner of Amethyst Skye Salon. "Events like this reinforce our group's mission of bringing public awareness to Mount Prospect's downtown area by providing family-oriented, pedestrian friendly events."

The event is set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with stops including Canta Napoli, Emerson's Ale House, Mia's Cantina, Mrs. P and Me, Sam's Place and Station 34.

Registration is $20 per person and includes a pub crawl T-shirt and a swag bag. Registration is available at www.downtownmountprospect.com. Participants must register by Sept. 4 to guarantee T-shirt.

Participants must visit each location and have their tickets punched in order to complete the "crawl" and to be eligible for the raffle. The raffle will be held at Station 34 at 7:30 p.m. Winners need not be present to win.

