 

Des Plaines man faces sex assault, child pornography charges

  • Shon K. Abraham

    Shon K. Abraham

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/19/2019 2:42 PM

A 32-year-old Des Plaines man remains held in the Cook County jail without bond following his arrest last week on allegations he sexually assaulted a minor girl after she'd passed out.

Shon K. Abraham, of the 9600 block of Golf Terrace, was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault and four counts of child pornography stemming from an investigation that began in November, Des Plaines police said Monday.

According to police, the minor was drinking alcohol with Abraham and another person on Nov. 9 when she passed out. She later woke up to find Abraham assaulting her, police said.

The girl reported the events to a school counselor in Huntley three days later, police said. The counselor reported the allegations to a Huntley school resource officer, who took a report and forwarded it to Des Plaines police for further investigation, authorities said.

Police did not have details regarding the child pornography charges Monday.

Abraham appeared in Cook County court last week, when a judge ordered him held without bond. He's scheduled to return to court on Sept. 11.

