Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Race canceled

Fox Lake's 22nd annual Cardboard Boat Race set for Sunday has been canceled as a result of stormy weather in the area today, organizers announced this morning.

The event was set to kick off with on-site boat building beginning at 8 a.m. at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., followed by the race at noon.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Organizers say the event will not be rescheduled. However, those who registered automatically will be entered in next year's race.