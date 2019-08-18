District 211 sets meeting on superintendent search

The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education is seeking public input as it works on the development of a leadership profile to be used in the search for the next superintendent.

For those individuals who would like to provide information beyond what is collected using the online survey, an open public meeting discussion group will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Anne Koller Board of Education Meeting Room at the G.A. McElroy Administration Center, 1750 S. Roselle Road in Palatine.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

This meeting will be facilitated by a representative from School Exec Connect, the search firm the board has contracted with to assist in its superintendent search.

For more information on the search and the survey, visit the board's website at adc.d211.org/Page/7368.