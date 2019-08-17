Police: Shots fired in Arlington Heights park

Authorities responded to an Arlington Heights park Saturday afternoon after an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Police were called to Creekside Park, 4100 N. Schaefer Road, at 2:04 p.m. after witnesses reported that a man was chasing two other men through the retention basin of the park when they all began shooting at each other, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department. Nobody was shot, and no injuries were reported. It's believed six to eight shots were fired before the men fled the area, police said.

Police searched the area with dogs and found two people trying to leave the area who were identified as "persons of interest," according to the news release.

Preliminary investigation shows the men who fired the shots did so purposely and knew each other, police said, and it doesn't appear to be a random act of violence. Police don't believe there is any danger to the community.

So far, no charges have been filed; police are still investigating.