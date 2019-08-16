 

Des Plaines will get indoor park district pool next June

  • Work progresses on the new indoor pool being added to the Des Plaines Park District. The project will be completed in June of 2020

  • Workers continues on the new indoor pool being added to the Des Plaines Park District. The project will be completed in June of 2020

  • Construction continues on the new indoor pool being added to the Des Plaines Park District. The project will be completed in June of 2020

  • The new indoor pool at the Des Plaines Park District is expected to be completed in June of 2020.

By Samantha Jacobson
sjacobson@dailyherald.com
Updated 8/16/2019 12:02 PM

Construction on the Prairie Lakes Indoor Aquatic Center in Des Plaines should be completed by next June, Des Plaines Park District Executive Director Don Miletic said.

The 27,185-square-foot building will include an eight-lane pool for lessons and competitions, a three-lane wellness pool, a splash-pad area for children and a multi-purpose room, among other upgrades. Miletic said this project developed from community surveys from multiple years.

"We've done a community needs survey … and the number one item that kept being mentioned was indoor pools. We've been looking at this for a decade now."

The initial bid on the project was about $14.1 million, but was eventually reduced to $12.4 million with a contingency budget of $400,000. With the contingency budget, which accounts for unexpected costs, the project's actual total cost is at $12.8 million, Miletic said.

The project will use about $4.8 million from park district reserve funds, and the rest will be covered by bonds to be paid over the next nine years.

