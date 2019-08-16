Des Plaines will get indoor park district pool next June

Construction on the Prairie Lakes Indoor Aquatic Center in Des Plaines should be completed by next June, Des Plaines Park District Executive Director Don Miletic said.

The 27,185-square-foot building will include an eight-lane pool for lessons and competitions, a three-lane wellness pool, a splash-pad area for children and a multi-purpose room, among other upgrades. Miletic said this project developed from community surveys from multiple years.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"We've done a community needs survey … and the number one item that kept being mentioned was indoor pools. We've been looking at this for a decade now."

The initial bid on the project was about $14.1 million, but was eventually reduced to $12.4 million with a contingency budget of $400,000. With the contingency budget, which accounts for unexpected costs, the project's actual total cost is at $12.8 million, Miletic said.

The project will use about $4.8 million from park district reserve funds, and the rest will be covered by bonds to be paid over the next nine years.