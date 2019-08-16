 

Crash closes Busse Road in Elk Grove Village

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 8/16/2019 7:08 AM

Southbound Busse Road is closed between Oakton Street and Howard Street after a crash involving a car and a semi, Sigalert is reporting.

The crash led to a fuel spill.

Drivers should avoid the area.

