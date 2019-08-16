Crash closes Busse Road in Elk Grove Village
Updated 8/16/2019 7:08 AM
Southbound Busse Road is closed between Oakton Street and Howard Street after a crash involving a car and a semi, Sigalert is reporting.
The crash led to a fuel spill.
Drivers should avoid the area.
